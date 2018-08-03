My Husband Can’t Satisfy Me In Bed – Frustrated Akwa Ibom Woman Approaches Court

A housewife who alleged that her husband was addicted to alcohol, cigarettes and gambling, and cannot satisfy her in bed, has sought for the dissolution of her marriage.

File photo

A 25-year-old housewife, Imaobong Bassey, has approached an Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting at Uyo, to seek dissolution of her nine-month-old marriage to a retired civil servant.

The woman claimed that her husband was unable to satisfy her sexually.

Imaobong, a student of Business Management at the Uyo City Polytechnic, said her husband was addicted to alcohol, cigarettes and gambling.

She added that gambling had made her husband a wretched and irresponsible family head to the extent that he had sold all the gifts donated during their wedding and traditional marriage.

Imaobong also accused her husband of not being able to sexually satisfy her in bed, as he “keeps complaining of I’m weak and tired”.

She said: “My Lord, my husband started misbehaving immediately after our wedding. I tried to cope with the situation, hoping that he will change from the bad behaviour but nothing changed.





“He cannot make me happy in bed as a woman. I want the court to dissolve our union because I am tired of this marriage. The love between me and my husband has turned sour.”

Her husband denied all the allegations against him, saying that his wife was the cause of all that happened to their marriage.

Mr. Bassey promised to narrate his own side of the story when called upon for defence. The case was adjourned till August 13 for continuation of hearing.