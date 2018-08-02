Entertainment

“My mama chop my money as you like”- Duncan Mighty says as he wishes his mom a Happy New Month

Veteran singer, Duncan Mighty has taken to his instagram to celebrate his mom with sweet words in a Happy New Month message

The Port Harcourt 1st son whose fans argued of Wizkid reviving his music career in his hit single ‘Fake Love’ has now become rave of the moment as he shares cute photo kissing his mum.

He wrote with caption;

“At work @mightycrete #bestgiftoflife Thank you mama for the 9months u carried me through… No one knows all the suffer and the pains u went tru……. Me LiFe My BLESSINGS MY MAMA #happy new month…. #mymamachopmymoneyasyoulike pls follow @duncanmightynews”


