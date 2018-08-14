”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky

Nigerian cross dresser and bleaching advocate, Bobrisky in his recent post on social media says that only politicians comes after them.

See his post below;

Last year, the cross dresser said that his lover is a government official. Bobrisky unravelled the identity of his most talked about partner on Snapchat on and hinted that his partner is over 50 years.

The Nigerian Snapchat sensation also revealed that he prefers his partner, ”old rather than young.”

“Both ex and present bae are over 50 years old; I like them old. Dating a government official is sweet but the trouble you face in it is hard. My bae has locked me up before,” he said.