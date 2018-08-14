Uncategorized, Viral

”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky

''Na politicians dey rush us" - BobriskyNigerian cross dresser and bleaching advocate, Bobrisky in his recent post on social media says that only politicians comes after them.

See his post below;

Last year, the cross dresser said that his lover is a government official. Bobrisky unravelled the identity of his most talked about partner on Snapchat on and hinted that his partner is over 50 years.

The Nigerian Snapchat sensation also revealed that he prefers his partner, ”old rather than young.”

READ  Jonathan launches tax policy, berates wealthy Nigerians

“Both ex and present bae are over 50 years old; I like them old. Dating a government official is sweet but the trouble you face in it is hard. My bae has locked me up before,” he said.


Tags

You may also like

Alibaba supports white man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

“Fell in love with him 10 years ago, I still love him today and always will” – DJ Cuppy celebrates boyfriend’s birthday (Photos)

2019: ‘Nigerians will vote Buhari massively for different reasons’ – Femi Adesina

Acting president Osinbajo finally ‘Ends’ SARS; orders investigation into the alleged unlawful activities

“Intelligent people need to get out of Nigeria if they want to get ahead” – American man

AliBaba speaks on the bible, slams pastors who insist church goers must read from physical copies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders the immediate “overhaul’ of SARS

Alibaba supports American man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky says

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *