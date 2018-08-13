Nadia Buari spotted inside Keke Napep (Photos)

Earlier today, beautiful fair-skinned Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari teased her fans with photos of herself inside a commercial tricycle (keke napep), positioned at the driver’s seat.

The actress volunteered to be the driver of the tricycle for her fans on her IG page with lovely fun photos shared for them to gaze their sights upon.

Although, we can’t say for sure that she can truly ride the transport facility or she was just simply posing for pictures with it.

She captioned the photos,

“Morning buttercakes…today..I am ur “keke” driver. Where do ya’ll wana go?” was the caption attached to the three photos.

Photos below,