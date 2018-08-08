NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

American doughnut franchise Krispy Kreme had its Lagos outlet shutdown by officials of the Consumer Protection Council and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The director-general of the CPC, Tunde Irukera paid a visit to eatery’s Victoria Island branch and carried out an inspection.

Products with expired manufacturing dates were found but the staff says the manufacturers granted them an “extension” of expiration, so they put new manufacturing dates on the products.

The CPC team was joined by a team from NAFDAC soon, and the outlet was closed for “false entry & self-validation of raw materials.”

SHOCKING INFORMATION: Products with expired manufacturing dates were found but the staff says the manufacturers granted them an “extension” of expiration, so they put new manufacturing dates on the products. 😳 pic.twitter.com/tOCvjjjswH — Jubril A. Gawat (@Mr_JAGs) August 8, 2018