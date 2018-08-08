News, Uncategorized

NAFDAC shuts down Krispy Kreme Doughnuts for changing expiry dates of raw materials

American doughnut franchise Krispy Kreme had its Lagos outlet shutdown by officials of the Consumer Protection Council and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

The director-general of the CPC, Tunde Irukera paid a visit to eatery’s Victoria Island branch and carried out an inspection.

Products with expired manufacturing dates were found but the staff says the manufacturers granted them an “extension” of expiration, so they put new manufacturing dates on the products.

The CPC team was joined by a team from NAFDAC soon, and the outlet was closed for “false entry & self-validation of raw materials.”


Tags

You may also like

‘Akwa Ibom is now an APC state, I am in APC to link the state to the centre’ – Senator Akpabio

Some Lawmakers Take Tramadol, Ben Bruce Believes In Lies – Akpabio Fire Shots At APC Rally

“After fake love, it was a big turnaround” – Duncan Mighty appreciates Wizkid

Bobrisky shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

Nigerian Couple sell their own baby & two others for ₦800,000 in Imo State

EFCC freezes Akwa Ibom State government bank accounts

NEW MUSIC: Davido – Nwa Baby

Court dismisses case against Davido’s uncle and Osun State PDP governorship candidate, Senator Adeleke

I joined APC when I realized that President Buhari Is A Man of integrity – Senator Godswill Akpabio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *