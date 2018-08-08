Politics, Trending

NASS Siege: All the conspiracy theories that have emanated for/againts Saraki

As debate about the Tuesday’s siege on the National Assembly continue to grow, more conspiracy theories are also growing with it. Nigerians have taken to all social media platforms to discuss the drama that took place at the complex of the National Assembly yesterday. Everyone is trying to solve the riddle as to who really orchestrated the plot and hence, a lot have come up with different suggestions.

Some masked armed men of the Department of State Services(DSS) invaded the National Assembly yesterday, preventing lawmakers and staffs from gaining access. However, the Lawmakers mostly on ground, were members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The questions that have continued to beg for answers are:

Why were the lawmakers there so early?

Where were the All Progressives Congress(APC) lawmakers?

Who ordered the DSS to be there?

Well, here are few theories that some Nigerians have come up with via Twitter and we want you to take a look

That Saraki’s personal photography was on ground even before DSS arrived

There was no plot to impeach Saraki

 

READ  Ekweremadu, Ken Nnamani, Others In Support Of Ugwuanyi’s Choice As Consensus Guber Candidate, Says Enugu PDP

Why the PDP senators came out very early to the NASS complex

Democracy always in danger, whenever Saraki is in trouble

 

 


You may also like

ASUU Threatens To Embark On Fresh Strike

Billionaire Femi Otedola reveals his plan to sponsor young rapper, Megabyte all through university (VIDEOS)

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th August

You’re a liar! Nigerians drag Ben Bruce,ask for apology after ‘lying’ about Nass invasion

PDP and some security agents orchestrated yesterday’s show at NASS – presidential aide

INEC Chairman Reveals Who Will Decide Winner Of 2019 Elections

What My Pregnant Wife Did After I Told Her I Was Diagnosed With Leukaemia – Carl Ikeme

Photos Of ISIS Terrorists Making Bombs Before Launching Attack Which Killed Many

2018 UTME highest scorer from Borno state gets scholarship from Gov. Shettima (PHOTOS)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *