NASS Siege: All the conspiracy theories that have emanated for/againts Saraki

As debate about the Tuesday’s siege on the National Assembly continue to grow, more conspiracy theories are also growing with it. Nigerians have taken to all social media platforms to discuss the drama that took place at the complex of the National Assembly yesterday. Everyone is trying to solve the riddle as to who really orchestrated the plot and hence, a lot have come up with different suggestions.

Some masked armed men of the Department of State Services(DSS) invaded the National Assembly yesterday, preventing lawmakers and staffs from gaining access. However, the Lawmakers mostly on ground, were members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The questions that have continued to beg for answers are:

Why were the lawmakers there so early?

Where were the All Progressives Congress(APC) lawmakers?

Who ordered the DSS to be there?

Well, here are few theories that some Nigerians have come up with via Twitter and we want you to take a look

That Saraki’s personal photography was on ground even before DSS arrived

If you watch closely, you would notice that Saraki’s personal photographer Tope Brown was among those recording the scene, how could he have been there if his principal did not know about the event? It is clear to the discerning eye that what happened today was a concocted script — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) August 8, 2018

So Banks, Olu and other media minions of Saraki arrived the National Assembly gate with cameras, TV crews and other media correspondents before the arrival of the DSS agents. They didn’t enter, they finished setting up before they called in the DSS officers. 😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬😬 — Ileowo Kikiowo (@IleowoKikiowo) August 7, 2018

There was no plot to impeach Saraki

Busted! There was no plan to impeach Saraki today, Saraki collaborated with Daura to look as if he would be impeached today so that people could have sympathy for him. At the right time and with ease, Saraki would be impeached, that one is a done deal. — Tunmise Reformer (@MrRefor) August 7, 2018

Osinbajo has sacked DSS Boss. Thereby putting to an end, the conspiracy theories between him and Saraki. — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) August 7, 2018

Why the PDP senators came out very early to the NASS complex

Sources revealed that they were on a mission particularly to prevent what was rumoured and suspected to be plans by APC senators to reconvene and improve Senate President Bukola Saraki and they were sent by the sacked DG, Lawal Daura — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) August 8, 2018

Democracy always in danger, whenever Saraki is in trouble

Under Obasanjo in PDP's days, Senate Presidents were changed 5 times and democracy was not under threat. Twitter warriors / celeb is obasanjo regim Millitary regim ? If Saraki is removed, how then will democracy be under threat? Change your daily meal wailers. — Ibrahim Ijaola (@ijaola_ibrahim) August 7, 2018

Everytime i see #DemocracyIsInDanger, i know that either PDP, Saraki or both are in danger. So, I just move on with my hustle. — Engr. Adamu Hayatu™ (@AHayatu) August 7, 2018