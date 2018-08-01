Entertainment

Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

The trio of Nigerian players plying their trade at Leicester City, United Kingdom were pictured goofing around in training.

After participating at the World Cup, Super Eagles of Nigeria trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho have all returned back to their club, Leicester City of England for pre-season.

READ  Sauti Sol Releases New Single “Afrikan Star” ft Burna Boy Off Their Forthcoming Album

Ndidi shared this photo of an adorable moment he carried both Ahmed Musa and Iheanacho on his back during training.

He captioned the photo: “Looking like i carried the whole country”


You may also like

Tony Tetuila Loses Mom

Nollywood actress, Tosin Abiola bags a first class in UK university

10 Facts About Nwankwo Kanu As He Celebrate His 42nd Birthday Today

Tiffany Haddish claims she was raped by police cadet at 17

19-year-old Brazilian model spends $50k on plastic surgery to look like Nicki Minaj (Photos)

The best way to learn, is to fail at something – Uti Nwachukwu speaks on getting married…

Davido Praises Girlfriend, Chioma After She Cooked For Him And His Team

The best way to learn, is to fail at something – Uti Nwachukwu speaks on getting married…

Stella Damasus gushes over husband, Daniel Ademinokan on his birthday

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *