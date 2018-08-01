Ndidi Carries Both Musa And Iheanacho On His Back During Training (Photo)

The trio of Nigerian players plying their trade at Leicester City, United Kingdom were pictured goofing around in training.

After participating at the World Cup, Super Eagles of Nigeria trio, Wilfred Ndidi, Ahmed Musa and Kelechi Iheanacho have all returned back to their club, Leicester City of England for pre-season.

Ndidi shared this photo of an adorable moment he carried both Ahmed Musa and Iheanacho on his back during training.

He captioned the photo: “Looking like i carried the whole country”