New Music: Ciara ft. Tekno – Freak Me

Grammy Awards winning American superstar songwriter/ singer Ciara Princess Harris, known as Ciara, is an American singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, model and actress.

With the release of her previous record “Level Up” which continues to climb the Billboard Hot 100, Ciara jumps into the Afrobeat Market as she enlist Nigerian SuperStar MMMG Singer – Tekno, on her brand new single entitled “Freak Me”.

Ciara was so excited to accomplish such record as she posted on her Instagram with the caption,

“‘FreakMe’ Ft @TeknoOfficial out this Friday! Been dying to share this with you! Can’t wait! #AfroBeats #AfroWave#FreakMeFriday,”

Now she channels her inner afro-beat style in this new feel good music.

DOWNLOAD