New Music: D’Banj – What You Want (Letter To My Wife)

Nigerian musician, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and television personality, D’banj is one act who is constantly up in our faces with the release of quality music projects but of late the singer has had to take a break after the tragic incident which led to the death of his son, Daniel III.

D’banj dishes out a love letter tune to his wife, after the unfortunate loss of their 1 year old son.

Making a comeback and speaking on the death of his son, D’banj releases this new number titled “Letter To My Wife” which is dedicated to his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, whom he married in June, 2016.

