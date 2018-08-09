Music, Uncategorized

New Music: D’Banj – What You Want (Letter To My Wife)

Nigerian musician, singer-songwriter, entrepreneur and television personality, D’banj is one act who is constantly up in our faces with the release of quality music projects but of late the singer has had to take a break after the tragic incident which led to the death of his son, Daniel III.

D’banj dishes out a love letter tune to his wife, after the unfortunate loss of their 1 year old son.

READ  SERAP Drags South Africa Before ICC Over Xenophobic Attacks

Making a comeback and speaking on the death of his son, D’banj releases this new number titled “Letter To My Wife” which is dedicated to his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, whom he married in June, 2016.

DOWNLOAD


Tags

You may also like

Alaafin of Oyo’s last wife, Olori Badirat Olaitan celebrates as she acquires her B.Sc from University of Ibadan (Video)

Oyinbo Man converts to Islam to marry his Young Nigerian partner

Alex urges other BBN ex-housemates to desists from competing with each other

Linda Ikeji receives honorary doctorate degree from American university (Photos)

#BBNaija3: ‘The past is gone, let it go’ – Cee-C preaches amidst acid bathe threat

New Video: Mut4y x Wizkid x Ceeza Milli – Commando

Chelsea confirm the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga after sealing £71.6m move from Athletic Bilbao

“When I step out I call for attention” – Bobrisky says as he shows off his curves in figure-hugging dress

“The past is gone” – Cee-c says as she shares eye-popping photos

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *