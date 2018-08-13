Uncategorized

NEW MUSIC: Mayorkun – Posh + Fantasy

Headies “Next Rated” award winner Mayorkun who just had a successful show in Abuja last night as part of his “Mayor” concert series; unlocks two new singles.

Posh:

Award-winning music star Mayorkun aims to conquer once again with his latest single “Posh”.

An audacious number produced by NorthBoi, featuring all the elements of a massive afro-pop smash and a provoking performance fated to get the party started.

Fantasy:

Davido’s prodigy Mayorkun teams up with his to-go hit producer Kiddominant; to birth an arousing high-life and afro-pop fusion named “Fantasy”.

The flirtatious offering ordains the DMW Music flag-bearer as the “Mayor of Nigerian Pop” in a braggadocios tone.

DOWNLOAD POSH

DOWNLOAD FANTASY


