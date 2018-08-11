Music, Uncategorized

New Music: Olamide – Puna (Freestyle)

Serial hit making superstar and YBNL boss Olamide in his usual fashion has just dropped this new freestyle titled ‘Puna’.

The song, produced by fastest rising Producer Killertunes is a pure freestyle that sees both talented artist and producer have fun on the track.

Puna serves as another dance-entry-tune which baddo serves on a para-mode. “Puna” is for the street and the Steet-King – Olamide never dissapoint on giving them their rightful accolade for the dance mood.

All due Accolade has been fully paid by Baddo to the street, and here it is – “Puna”.

