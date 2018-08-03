New Photos Of Nollywood Actress, Omotola Will Make You Fall In Love

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

With the quality of her latest pictures, one would never believe she is 40 until she probably presents the original copy of her birth certificate.

The actress and movie producer still remains one of the hottest and powerful women in the Nigerian movie industry. She is also enjoying international recognition. Despite her fame, she has been able to keep her marriage and family together unlike a number of her colleagues who are now single mothers.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde is a Nigerian actress, singer, philanthropist and former model. Since her Nollywood film debut in 1995, the leading actress has appeared in 300 films, selling millions of video copies.

See more photos of her:

