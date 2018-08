David Adedeji Adeleke aka Davido remains consistent on his release rule!

After serving up hits back to Back, OBO Sleeps not as he dishes out another Powerful tune accompanied with A movie-type visuals for the tune dubbed “Nwa Baby”.

The Speroach & Fresh jointly produced song was shot was Directed by Meji Alabi.

Nwa Baby is sure to enjoy massive circulation as the visuals is Quite captivating with the song filled with catchy love lyrics.

