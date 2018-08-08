Music, Uncategorized

New Video: Falz – Le Vrai Bahd Guy (Dir. Mex Films)

Falz repping for BahdGuys Entertainment dishes out another Classic BahdGuys visuals to the tune “Le Vrai Bahd Guy”.

The rapper who recently signed Sir Dauda is out to prove many wrong as he continues to churn out materials off the album.

This visual is coming just few dishing out the video of “Child Of The World”, Falz intends to go the extra mile as he releases the 5th video off his third album “27” which was released on his birthday in November 2017.

READ  Tattoo addict removes penis because it interferes with his ‘look’

‘Le Vrai Bahd Guy’ is taken from the 3rd Solo Studio album by FalzTheBahdGuy.

The video was shot by Mex Films.

Check on it!

AUDIO


Tags

You may also like

BREAKING: Senator Godswill Akpabio formally defects from PDP to APC

OFFICIAL VIDEO: Tiwa Savage ft. Duncan Mighty – Lova Lova

‘Johnny Bravo’ – Tiwa Savage gushes over her ex-husband Teebillz as he hits the gym

New Music: Speed Darlington – Cash & Carry

Saraki Finally Gives Condition On Resigning As Senate President

“I’m not preaching friendship” – Alex addresses other BBN ex-housemates

I’m not keen on going international, I only do it for the culture – Davido

Koker quietly part ways with MI’s Chocolate City

‘Dancing’ Senator Adeleke fit to contest election, court rules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *