New Video: Falz – Le Vrai Bahd Guy (Dir. Mex Films)

Falz repping for BahdGuys Entertainment dishes out another Classic BahdGuys visuals to the tune “Le Vrai Bahd Guy”.

The rapper who recently signed Sir Dauda is out to prove many wrong as he continues to churn out materials off the album.

This visual is coming just few dishing out the video of “Child Of The World”, Falz intends to go the extra mile as he releases the 5th video off his third album “27” which was released on his birthday in November 2017.

‘Le Vrai Bahd Guy’ is taken from the 3rd Solo Studio album by FalzTheBahdGuy.

The video was shot by Mex Films.

