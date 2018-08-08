Music, Uncategorized

New Video: Idowest ft. Davido – Ji Masun

Davido Music Worldwide (DMW) act, Adekunle Idowu popularly known as Idowest who is notably know for his record Shepeteri comes through with this captivating musical video for the record Ji Masun which has been the trend for a while now.

On this new video, the rapper features his label boss, Davido.

With production from FreshVDM. the record sets a high pedestal for other Shaku Shaku songs to beat.

READ  Bishop Oyedepo's handkerchief (Mantle) and (Anointing Oil) raise man who "died 4 times."(Video)

The Stanz directed musical video shows some captivating stunts with a white Bentley and some well cut out sceneries.

“Ji Masun” is a Yoruba street word which means (Don’t sleep).

AUDIO


Tags

You may also like

Carl Ikeme reveals his wife’s reaction when he was diagnosed with leukemia

Why I won’t quit as Senate President – Senator Bukola Saraki opens up

Debie Rise slams fan who questioned her for wearing bikini

New Music: Yemi Alade – Oh My Gosh (Prod. DJ Coublon)

Sosoliso plane crash survivor, Kechi Okwuchi undergoes surgery (Photo)

“Politicians are playing musical chairs with our country’s destiny” – Banky W Reacts To DSS National Assembly Invasion

See BBNaija’s Debie Rise’s Response To Fan Who Questioned Her For Wearing Bikini

‘I turn into a mermaid during the weekends’ – Tboss replies fan, as she shares new photos

Chioma attacks follower who called Davido “A Frog Voice”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *