Neymar’s Stunning Girlfriend Supports Him During PSG’s First Match Of The Season (Photos)

Neymar’s girlfriend Bruna Marquezine was in the stands to support her man during PSG’s season-opening win. The actress and model was at Parc-des-Princes as the Brazilian returned to domestic duties after the World Cup.

Bruna, 23, appeared to stay away from Russia this summer during Brazil’s unsuccessful attempt to win their sixth tournament.

But she donned a Paris Saint-Germain jersey with “Bruna 10” on the back and a message in Portuguese from her fella thanking her and calling her “the love of my life”.

And it only took Neymar ten minutes to get on to the scoresheet as Frenchman Adrien Rabiot doubled their advantage ten minutes before half time.

The 25-year-old came off the bench during PSG’s 4-0 French Super Cup win over Monaco in Shenzhen, China on August 4.

Bruna was flanked by Neymar’s son Davi Lucca as the pair watched on from the smart seats.

After Neymar scored, he appeared to make a heart gesture with his hands as he walked back to the half-way line.

He posted a tribute on Instagram after Thomas Tuchel’s side claimed all three points.