NFF Officials Seen “Begging” Sports Minister As Crisis Takes New Turn (Photos)

The crisis rocking the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), took another dimension as the Federal High Court in Jos on Wednesday refused to grant a request to stop Chris Giwa from taking over as the President of football body.

Amaju Pinnick, whose four-year tenure as NFF President is due to end on September 30, had filed a motion challenging the court’s ex-parte order which installed Giwa in office.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the court’s latest ruling meant Pinnick has again failed to dislodge Giwa from the NFF.

According to reports, this is the second effort by Pinnick to ensure Giwa was stopped from ousting him, by seeking an outright vacation of the order issued by the court.

A Sports journalist and career coach, Niyi Busari, shared pictures claiming that Amaju Pinnick and his board member begged the minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung during an African competition in Asaba, Delta state yesterday.


