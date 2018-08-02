Local News

Nigerian Actress, Moyo Lawal Breaks Internet With New Photos

 

Moyo Lawal

Followers of Moyo Lawal on Instagram are constantly entertained by her drama which she is so skilled at serving them at regular intervals.

She just uploaded a seductive photo wearing a black jumpsuit as she rested her hands on a barrier showing her back view.

“I know its still midday and we are all, still on our hussle but… Hey …….. #Moyoorfierce is in the building to help ease the stress away,” she captioned the photo.

READ  Whose Meal Ticket?: New movie to premiere on Saturday

Her massive bum as usual has attractive hundreds of comments shortly after she uploaded the photo seen above.

See other photos below:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

See The Vicious Robbers And Kidnappers Who Killed An Ex Police Commissioner (Photos)

Shock As Helicopter Comes Crashing Down In Sokoto

See The Notorious Robbers Nabbed By Security Operatives During Operation In Bayelsa (Photos)

INEC Chairman, Yakubu Responds To Arrest Order

My Experience With A Married Man I Met On Facebook – Young Lady Recounts

Sad And Devastated: 36 Nigerians ‘Illegally’ Residing In The UK Deported Back To Nigeria

2019: Why Nigerians Should Forget About APC – Anglican Bishop Blows Hot

Horror: 21 Persons Including Young Children Perish As Boat Capsizes In Sokoto River (Photos)

How My Prayers Saved Me From Kidnappers – Woman Kidnapped In Imo (Photo)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *