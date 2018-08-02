Nigerian Actress, Moyo Lawal Breaks Internet With New Photos

Moyo Lawal

Followers of Moyo Lawal on Instagram are constantly entertained by her drama which she is so skilled at serving them at regular intervals.

She just uploaded a seductive photo wearing a black jumpsuit as she rested her hands on a barrier showing her back view.

“I know its still midday and we are all, still on our hussle but… Hey …….. #Moyoorfierce is in the building to help ease the stress away,” she captioned the photo.

Her massive bum as usual has attractive hundreds of comments shortly after she uploaded the photo seen above.

See other photos below:

