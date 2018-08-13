Nigerian Cultists Arrested In Malaysia After Ripping Out Rival’s Intestines (Photos)

A group of Nigerian cultists arrested in Malaysia are currently undergoing interrogation by the Police, after a cult clash which saw them ripping out the intestines of a rival cult member.

The Nigerian Nationals arrested are reportedly members of the Vikings cult while their victim is of the .

The victim, identified as Ratty, had his intestines ripped out by the suspects, during the attack. He was later rushed to the hospital where he is recuperating.

The suspects were picked up, today, by the police.