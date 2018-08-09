Nigerian filmmaker/model narrates how ‘faith’ got her a brand new BMW X6M

Nollywood filmmaker/model, Diwa Ishaya comes online to share her story of how ‘faith’ got her a brand new BMW X6M full option through her hard-work.

Taking to her Instagram, the model wrote thanking God after her ride landed;

“My heart is filled with joy but above that I love the power of faith, determination and hardwork which leads to SUCCESS.. It’s been few years since I’ve been singing 🎤I must get a BMW X6 😂 people that are close to me sometimes think 💭 I was making noise but one amazing thing is the believe and confidence I had was on 💯. Guess what my ship has been delivered and it’s not just an X6 but the latest BMW X6M full option.

“Therefore I tell you, whatever you ask in prayer, believe that you have received it, and it will be yours.Mark 11:24″. It is my time to shine, my pain has been washed away🙏🏾 #BMWX6M, #fulloption #1QueenMopol #poweroffaith”