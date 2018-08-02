Nigerian lady who solicited for help to treat cancer, Nengi Rachel Fubara has passed away

A Nigerian lady, Nengi Rachel Fubara who once solicited for help on social media to treat a cancerous growth on her thigh,is dead.



According to Fejiro Oliver, who was at the fore front of soliciting for help for Racheal Fubara, said she died in India while undergoing treatment.

She wrote:

Friends

Do you all remember Rachel Fubara, whom we clamoured for some millions to be donated for, for treatment in India?

You guys raised the full money for her in just two weeks of her crying to you guys on facebook and Instagram.

She made it to India.

But gave up yesterday.

Rachel is grateful in heaven that you gave her hope while her country failed her. She could have lived if the people she cried to helped.

Together we all can save a soul. Let’s not wait till it get worse. We are each others keeper each other lover and kindred spirit, only waiting to connect. Do not be ashamed to cry out. We may not have much but trust me, these facebook, twitter and instagram friends you have won’t ever abandon you.