Trending

Nigerian lady who solicited for help to treat cancer, Nengi Rachel Fubara has passed away

A Nigerian lady, Nengi Rachel Fubara who once solicited for help on social media to treat a cancerous growth on her thigh,is dead.

According to Fejiro Oliver, who was at the fore front of soliciting for help for Racheal Fubara, said she died in India while undergoing treatment.

She wrote:

Friends

Do you all remember Rachel Fubara, whom we clamoured for some millions to be donated for, for treatment in India?

You guys raised the full money for her in just two weeks of her crying to you guys on facebook and Instagram.

She made it to India.

But gave up yesterday.

Rachel is grateful in heaven that you gave her hope while her country failed her. She could have lived if the people she cried to helped.

Together we all can save a soul. Let’s not wait till it get worse. We are each others keeper each other lover and kindred spirit, only waiting to connect. Do not be ashamed to cry out. We may not have much but trust me, these facebook, twitter and instagram friends you have won’t ever abandon you.


You may also like

PDP members in Kwara defect to APC

Dino Melaye out with New Song on his Return to PDP | WATCH

Fulani Inmates Vow To Change Their Ways After Being Locked Up In Prison

NFF Officials Seen “Begging” Sports Minister As Crisis Takes New Turn (Photos)

Davido’s mature reply to a troll who asked him why Chioma hasn’t been seen in her ‘Assurance Porsche’

Nigerian man opens up on what happened after he returned $3000 mistakenly transferred to him

Whirlwind disrupts a recent crusade in Kenya (Video)

Senator Ike Ekweremadu suffers high blood pressure in EFCC custody

Man kidnaps 2 igbo girls, convert them to Islam

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *