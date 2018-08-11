Nigerian man and his American bride wed with Tricycle in Adamawa state (PHOTOS)



A Nigerian man identified as Maigalisa Yohanna and his bride, Danielle Villasana, who got married on Saturday, August 4, surprised many of their guests when they stormed their wedding reception in a Keke Napep in Yola, Adamawa State.

The duo met at the American University of Nigeria, where Danielle teaches Photography and Maigalisa is an IT expert.

The photographer, Seun who took the photos shared how it was a lovely surprise for the bride who had always wanted tiponride in a Keke Napep.

He wrote:

I have photographed quite a number of weddings but none has been this spontaneous and engaging.

The event planner @tiana_27 walked up to me just after the joining took place and said. ‘You need to be ready for a surprise that @maigalisa (Husband) has for his Bride @davillasana’. The order of photographs followed shortly after as we needed some time for @meetbobby1 to fetch the Keke (Tricycle). He made a grand entry as the bride was swept off her feet and marveled at the surprise.

Before this time, riding in a Keke had been a wish for Danielle and Maiga granted her this wish on the day they tied the knot where it all began. – –

Check out more photos below: