Nigerian man narrates how his girlfriend tried extorting him using a fake pregnancy

A Nigerian man simply identified as @yeankhar on twitter, has taken to the platform to narrate how he uncovered his girlfriend plan to extort him of money with fake pregnancy.

According to him, he wanted her to keep the baby, but she opted for an abortion which got him suspicious.

Suspecting a fowl play, the Nigerian man went to pharmacy where he got pregnancy test sticks, which aided in busting the fake pregnancy.

Read his tweets below;

If any girl wants to fake any useless pregnancy for you, read this thread and see how I outsmarted one of them Thread.

So Aunty came to me and said she missed her period and after doing a test, she found out that she was pregnant. I began to sweat inside a/c but I was cautious with my first reaction coz I know these things matter to ladies a lot.

I was like ‘Are you sure’ she replied in the affirmative. Guy, I was scared as hell but I told her it’s cool and I’ll live to have a pretty baby like her… But in my mind, hmmn lol. She was like no she can’t keep this baby, she wanted to abort

As I’m against abortion, I told her we would face the consequences together that we should keep it… Aunty kept asking for abortion money… I became suspicious. Then I told her I would give her the money the next day.

Outside her knowledge, I went to the pharmacy, bought 4 ptest sticks… 50naira for one… I hid it well.. We slept and around 4 a.m she woke to gan pee.. Me that I didn’t sleep… I called her back to come pee in a bowl beside the bed

After several back and forth, she agreed to pee inside the bowl.. After which I dipped the four sticks into the urine bowl… Not one of them brought 2 lines (which is an indication for pregnancy tho)…. The way I looked at her ehn

She argued again that it could fluctuate or something… I agreed… Next day bought 4 more ptest sticks… Shebi na just 200naira…we used it and same results… She blamed it on the “clinic she did the test at”…. I said OK but inside I laughed like mad.

Please gentlemen, most times these ladies are just trying to extort you. I know many ladies will hate me for this thread but guess what…. “I’m sad”