Nigerian man opens up on what happened after he returned $3000 mistakenly transferred to him

A Nigerian man identified as Rex David, has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter (@asilarex) to reveal to his followers what happened when he returned $3000 mistakenly transferred to him.

The Brussels, Belgium-based young man who shared his story on social media, wrote:

“A lady at Bank of America teller mistakenly transfers $3,000 to my account.

“To cut the long story short, I walk into the bank with a cheque today and the manager couldn’t stop thanking me like she didn’t believe I was coming. And the lady that made the error was almost in tears.”


