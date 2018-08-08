Nigerian man reveals he gets angry when reading the Bible; says King Solomon could have asked for so many better things than ‘wisdom’

A Nigerian artist took to Facebook to reveal why he gets angry when reading the Bible.

The artist identified as Chuka, said he gets angry anytime he reads about King Solomon asking for wisdom from God.

Read what he wrote below;

“Every time I’m reading the Bible and I come across the part where God asked Solomon for a wish, I get a surge of anger. Like Flaming vex from the base of my groin.

“The dude asked for just Wisdom. Just wisdom?

“Wisdom to use and do what? Cook the miraculous wonder that is Afang soup?

“Then I read ahead to see what he actually achieved with the “Heavenly wisdom” and I’m like “Bruhhhhh, is this book f’ing wih me rii now?” I’m still very disappointed at the dude, ain’t gon lie.

“Oh yea he was rich (did he go to heaven with the wealth?) and had 1000 women riding him like a BMX.

“My people, I present to you things God given wisdom can be used for👆🏽😏.

“There’s literally so many better things he could have asked for, but homeboy picked “Wisdom”.

“Then I remember the genre of Literature The Bible falls under and my anger vanishes.

“If God asked me now to ask for one thing, I’d ask him to …

“(This isn’t blasphemy o, It’s a term in Biology called “Stating facts”, If you doubt, open a bible)”.

This post has gotten mixed reactions from his followers.

