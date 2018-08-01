Trending

Nigerian man reveals how a lady tried to rape him

A Nigerian man simply identified as @Geokaycee has taken to the platform to reveal how a lady tried to rape him when he was drunk on alcohol.

Writing about his experience, he warned other men not to be cautious on who they talk to when they are drunk.

A girl tried to take advantage of me last night. She saw I was high on alcohol and she was touching me in a very ungodly manner.

She kept trying to grab my crotch. I kept removing her hand. Guys don’t talk to strangers when you are drunk.

Well, many people on the platform have responded to the Tweet, with some taking the hilarious side of things.

See responses below;

@Priye_IT – Pls spread the word about this evil girl to create awareness before she gets another victim. It could have been any one of us. Sexual harassment is real and should not be tolerated.

@tweetKOBO – No one deserves to go through what you went through. I am so sorry bro.

@RichieSuazo – my heart bleeds seeing this…. hope you are alright,.. talk to someone about this

@victorehimz – What were you wearing. Need to be sure you weren’t leading her on in a subtle way

@itsVallz_MYO – Wow. Stay safe King. No man should go through stuffs like this. Talk to someone about it.


