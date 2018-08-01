Local News

Nigerian Man Reveals What Happened After Returning $3000 Mistakenly Transferred To His Account

A Nigerian man identified as Rex David, has taken to the social networking platform, Twitter (@asilarex) to reveal to his followers what happened when he returned $3000 mistakenly transferred to him.

The Brussels, Belgium-based young man who shared his story on social media, wrote:

“A lady at Bank of America teller mistakenly transfers $3,000 to my account.

“To cut the long story short, I walk into the bank with a cheque today and the manager couldn’t stop thanking me like she didn’t believe I was coming. And the lady that made the error was almost in tears.”

