Uncategorized, Viral

Nigerian man says he was left depressed after a lady sexually harassed him by pressing her boobs on his chest

Nigerian man says he was left depressed after a lady sexually harassed him by pressing her boobs on his chestA Nigerian man identified as @elitetatafo on Twitter, has taken to the platform to share an experience he had with a lady who left him depressed after she sexually harassed him by pressing her boobs on his chest.

Read his full post on twitter below.

I was sexually harassed by a Girl.

She met me for the first time, and i offered a handshake and she said ;

READ  Funmi Falana Sues FG for Refusing to Swear in Justice Jumbo-Ofor

Hey fine boy, ain’t no way i’m not gonna hug you,’ and then she dragged me to herself and pressed her boobs to my chest.

I feel so sad fam, this is depressing 🙁


Tags

You may also like

Nigerian woman narrates how her husband died after returing from Sunday service

Singer Skuki Peeshaun alerts EFCC after pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo, asked student to sow ₦500k as seeds. Other celebs react (video)

Regina Daniels flaunts her shaku-shaku skills for the cameras (video)

Young woman plans to marry her zombie doll (Photos)

Couple tie the knot in a flooded church in the Philippines (Video)

“Never take some friends to where your bread is buttered” – Lilian Esoro says

Lady dies after her boyfriend beat her up on her birthday

Church of Satan reacts after Femi Fani-Kayode calls Osinbajo an emissary of Satan

Actress Nadia Buari Spotted Inside Keke Napep (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *