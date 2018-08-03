Nigerian man says women are perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny

A twitter user simply identified as @Etniesjags has taken to the platform to declare ladies perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny.

According to him, ladies are sexual predectors that don’t understand consent, they always feel entitled to penis when they are horny.

Read his tweets below;

“Dear Kings, Don’t succumb to sexual advances from these women that just want sex. Let her take you out on a proper date. Let her toast you. Let her convince you to see if she’s worth your penis .

You need to put value on your penis, don’t just go out there getting down with anybody because they’re “available”. It’s 2018, you have to be selective. Have some standards, respect yourself. You’re a king .

Women are actually sexual predators that don’t understand consent, they always feel entitled to penis when they are horny. Perverted humans ”

