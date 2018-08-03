Trending

Nigerian man says women are perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny

A twitter user simply identified as @Etniesjags has taken to the platform to declare ladies perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny.

According to him, ladies are sexual predectors that don’t understand consent, they always feel entitled to penis when they are horny.

Read his tweets below;

“Dear Kings, Don’t succumb to sexual advances from these women that just want sex. Let her take you out on a proper date. Let her toast you. Let her convince you to see if she’s worth your penis 🙏🏽.

You need to put value on your penis, don’t just go out there getting down with anybody because they’re “available”. It’s 2018, you have to be selective. Have some standards, respect yourself. You’re a king 👑.

READ  6090 Pilgrims return back to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia

Women are actually sexual predators that don’t understand consent, they always feel entitled to penis when they are horny. Perverted humans 😷


You may also like

How can you have a face like that and not be friendly – Reno Omokri trolls Oshiomhole

Okada rider gags 6-year-old, rapes her and pour sand on her head

How Missing Teenage Girl Was Hidden By Neighbour For Sex

Man With Swollen Testicles Reveals He Hasn’t Slept With Wife For 12 Years

We spent ₦49 billion on school feeding programme in 2 years – FG

10-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Married Off To Three Different Men (Video)

Pastor publicly disgraced after being caught stealing goat in Anambra State (Video)

“The worst of President Buhari in 8 years will be better than the best of PDP in 16 years, i support and pray for him” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Woman with two wombs delivered of a baby in each womb (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *