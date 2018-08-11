Nigerian man sends hilarious birthday message to his Ex-girlfriend, Amaka who disappointed him

A certain young man has taken to his facebook page to share a funny birthday message to his Ex-girlfriend who disappointed him.

The young man who goes by the name ‘Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor’ wrote saying;

“Hi Amaka,

I know you will read this, how are you enjoying your singledom, not like marriage or relationship is a big deal, but I am very happy in mine. Nothing is perfect but mines is very close to perfection.

I remember the last time I saw you, you were on way to Pastor Peter’s Church for prayers. And we both know why. If you don’t change your attitude even the devil will not answer your prayers.

I remember when I asked you out in 2011, and your response was “Delgado I like you, but I can’t date a broke man. You said if I am lucky you will still be single when I have made money. And just then you might consider me.

Anyways I don’t wish evil or bad on people ọ, far from it… In fact I have only one prayer for you, I honestly pray that money will turn to man and ask for your hand in marriage.

Let me stop here for today. happy birthday! .”