Nigerian man shades his ex-girlfriend, Amaka who turned him down for being broke

Nigerian man shades his ex-girlfriend, Amaka who turned him down for being brokeA Nigerian simply identifeid as, Kaycee Ichie Oguejiofor on facebook, has taken to the platform to shade his ex girlfriend, Amaka, who turned him down for being broke back in 2011.

Hi Amaka,

I know you will read this, how are you enjoying your singledom, not like marriage or relationship is a big deal, but I am very happy in mine. Nothing is perfect but mines is very close to perfection.

I remember the last time I saw you, you were on way to Pastor Peter’s Church for prayers. And it’s not to tell why. If you don’t change even your attitude even the devil will not answer your prayers.

I remember when I asked you out in 2011, and your response was “Delgado I like you, but I can’t date a broke man. You said if I am lucky you will still be single when I have made money. And just then you might consider me.

Anyways I don’t wish evil or bad on people ọ, far from it… In fact I have only one prayer for you, I honestly pray and money will turn to man and ask for your hand in marriage.
Let me stop here for today happy birthday.


