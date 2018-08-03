Local News

Nigerian Men Placed In Handcuffs As They Are Deported From China (Photos)

 

Alhaji Mustafa and another Nigerian

The Vice President of Nigeria community in China, Alhaji Mustafa, is about to be deported back to Nigeria now after two weeks of being detained in a prison.

In a video footage posted online, the Nigerian community executive can be seen arriving at the airport in Guangzhou area after being placed in handcuffs alongside another Nigerian man set to be deported.

The Nigerian men were escorted at the airport by fellow compatriots and Chinese officials to ensure they board the plane back to Nigeria.

The reason for their deportation was not given at press time. 

See more photos:

 

