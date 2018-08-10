Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th August

LOKOJA—Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West), for a second time in a month did not show up in court, yesterday, to answer the charges on gunrunning against him and two others. Daily Trust Why I ordered invasion of National Assembly — Sacked DSS boss, Lawal Daura The sacked Director General of the Department of State Security Service, Lawal Musa Daura, has confessed that he deployed hooded operatives of the secret service to the National Assembly on Tuesday based on intelligence report that unauthorised persons were planning to smuggle dangerous weapons and incriminating items into the complex.

Thisday

Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman, Prof Itse Sagay (SAN) thursday in Abuja dismissed calls for the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The Sun

Akwa Ibom State Government has denied renaming the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in the wake of the change of political allegiance by the former governor.

Daily Times

Governor, Rochas Okorocha Thursday said that he is more favoured to become the first President of Igbo extraction.

Guardian

Leadership

Senator Abdullahi Adamu is the chairman, Senate Committee on Agriculture, and in this interview with select journalists, the former governor of Nasarawa State says that the Senate President seat is for the majority party in the Senate, among other happenings in the Red Chamber.

The Nation

SENATE President Bukola Saraki should step down as a matter of honour, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) Chairman Itse Sagay (SAN) said yesterday.

Tribune

At least 17 Nigerian soldiers were killed in a fresh Boko Haram attack on a military base in the country’s northeast, military sources told AFP Thursday, the third assault on three different bases in less than a month.

Daily Independent