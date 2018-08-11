Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th August

Vanguard
EFCC now APC’s strike squad, law court against political opponents – Benue govt.
Benue state government has accused the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, of turning itself to the strike squad and law court of the All Progressives Congress, APC, led federal government following the commission’s alleged untoward actions against perceived opponents of the government.
Thisday
Gunmen Kill APC Chieftain, 2 Others in Ekiti
Former Personal Assistant to ex-Governor Segun Oni, Mr. Bunmi Ojo and two others were on Friday’s night killed by unknown gunmen in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.
The Sun
Ekiti murder: Fayemi commiserates with Ojo’s family
Ekiti State Governor-elect, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has commiserated with the family of the member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bunmi Ojo, who was killed, on Friday night, by yet-to-be identified gunmen in Ado-Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital.
Guardian
Mr Arinze Awogu, Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Council in Anambra, has applauded the contributions of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the development of area.
Daily Times
EFCC releases ex-DSS boss, Ekpeyong
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Ita Ekpeyong, hours after his arrest.
Daily Trust
Saraki will definitely be impeached – Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says the time of Senate President Bukola Saraki is over after defecting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).
Leadership
Bauchi By-Election: Voters Protest Mix-Up In Register
Some voters in Sabongari polling unit of Dot ward in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi on Saturday protested over mix-up in their voters register in Saturday’s Senatorial by-election.
The Nation
Ojo’s killing a ‘brutish end’ to blossoming career – APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State on Saturday lamented the gruesome killing of Comrade Bunmi Ojo, describing it as brutish end to a blossoming life and career.
Tribune
One killed as violence, intimidation, vote buying mar Bauchi by-election
Low turnout of voters couple with the presence of heavily armed security presence marred the conduct of the Bauchi South Senatorial by-election held across seven local government areas of the state.