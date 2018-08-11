Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th August

Mr Arinze Awogu, Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Council in Anambra, has applauded the contributions of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to the development of area.

Daily Times

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has released a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, Mr Ita Ekpeyong, hours after his arrest.

Daily Trust

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, says the time of Senate President Bukola Saraki is over after defecting to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Leadership

Some voters in Sabongari polling unit of Dot ward in Dass Local Government Area of Bauchi on Saturday protested over mix-up in their voters register in Saturday’s Senatorial by-election.