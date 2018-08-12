Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th August

Vanguard



The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has warned the National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to stop his childish tantrums and obsession to change the leadership of the Senate.

The Nation

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina state has declared Alhaji Ahmed Babba Kaita of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), as the winner of the bye election conducted in the Katsina North Senatorial District.Prof Hudu Ayuba-Abdullahi the returning officer who announced the result at 4:42 am in Daura on Sunday said Kaita, a member of the House of Representatives scored 224,607 votes…

ThisDay

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Yakubu Dogara saturday said Nigeria would survive and thrive no matter the threat by those who are not comfortable with the nation’s democracy. Dogara, also, noted that despite the prevailing challenges confronting the country, democratic rule would definitely thrive at last.

The Sun



NAN The Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, has won Saturday’s Obudu State Constituency By-Election into the Cross River House of Assembly. Mrs Abbey Ukpukpen, widow of a member of the Assembly, Stephen Ukpukpen, who died in May. His seat was declared vacant following his death. The State Resident Electoral Commissioner…

Daily Trust



Some female voters at a polling unit in Bauchi caused a stir when each of them kissed her ballot paper and shouted Sai Baba before casting her vote.

Leadership

The Police Command in Kaduna State said four of its operatives had died during a gun battle with bandits in the state. The Public Relations Officer of the command, DSP Sabo Yakubu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Sunday. ‘At about 0630hrs on Aug. 11, a team of detectives.