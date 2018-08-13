Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th August

Vanguard



Some National Assemblymembers said they are not sure whether the two chambers will reconvene tomorrow to consider the 2019 budget of the Independent National Electoral Commission.This isbecause the Chairman, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has not made any official announcement.The Nation reported today that many senators and House members, who were set to go on summer holiday and perform the Hajj rites, remain in Abuja because there is no word from the National Assembly’s leadership.



Senators and House of Representatives members were yet to confirm last night whether or not the two chambers will reconvene tomorrow to consider the 2019 elections budget.The Chairman of the National Assembly, Dr. Bukola Saraki, was yet to announce that the lawmakers should reconvene.Also, there are indications that if the two chambers reconvene, the Senate may end up merely concurring with the report of the House Committee on the 2019 poll budget for the Independent National Electoral

…

The Sun



Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and a former governor of the state, James Ibori, have urged aspirants for various elective positions to work towards convincing party delegates to vote for them as they cannot assure anybody automatic ticket to fly the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) flag. They described the PDP

…

ThisDay



APC: Akpabio, others’ seats can’t be declared vacant EFCC denies collusion to undermine Buhari Iyobosa Uwugiaren, Onyebuchi Ezigbo, Senator Iroegbu in Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the reformed All Progressives Congress (rAPC) yesterday said they had uncovered a fresh plot to remove Senate President Bukola Saraki and his deputy, Senator Ike Ekweremadu,

Daily Times



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the corruption ability of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not only an urgent killer butThe post APC to PDP: Your corruption stench suffocates Nigerians appeared first on Daily Times Nigeria.

Daily Trust



Instead of apologising for its gang rape of the nation, the PDP seeks to present itself before Nigerians in 2019 to seek a return to its stealing, Acting National Publicity Secretary of the ruling APC

Guardian



Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II has cautioned politicians who hide behind the mask of religion to exploit Nigerians.

Leadership

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole in this interview with select journalists speaks on some national issues including the gale of defections rocking his party. MUYIWA OYINLOLA was there How do you react to the allegations made by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, over the issues that made him..

Tribune



PRESIDENTIAL aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Dr Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa has faulted Nigerians for voting leaders who have no political experience to occupy key positions in the country. The aspirant, who revealed