Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th August

Tribune

THE Presidency on Monday described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party run like a militant organization.

Daily Times

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that calm has been restored at Maiduguri Airport after some troops went on protect for two hours on Sunday over redeployment to Marte an enclave of Boko Haram element that was liberated by Nigerian military some years ago.

Thisday

The presidency on Monday in Abuja criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its rejection of the outcome of last weekend by-elections in Kogi and Katsina States, accusing the PDP of behaving like a militant organisation.

Guardian

The Presidency yesterday urged the National Assembly to dwell more on issues of national interest rather that engage in the subterfuge and drama being played out in the nation’s parliament.

Leadership

Lately , Nigerians had to endure the sour , foul and unpleasant experience of witnessing strings of poorly staged orchestra of political brinkmanship in recent times

Daily Trust

Akpabio made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja Monday.