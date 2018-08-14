Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th August

Tribune
Election rejection: PDP is like a militant organization ― Presidency
THE Presidency on Monday described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party run like a militant organization.
Daily Times
Calm returns to Maiduguri Airport after soldiers’ mutiny
The Nigerian Army said on Monday that calm has been restored at Maiduguri Airport after some troops went on protect for two hours on Sunday over redeployment to Marte an enclave of Boko Haram element that was liberated by Nigerian military some years ago.
Thisday
Guardian
Presidency urges National Assembly to concentrate on issues of national interest
The Presidency yesterday urged the National Assembly to dwell more on issues of national interest rather that engage in the subterfuge and drama being played out in the nation’s parliament.
Leadership
Gov Bello And Sharks-infested Waters Of Kogi Politics
Lately , Nigerians had to endure the sour , foul and unpleasant experience of witnessing strings of poorly staged orchestra of political brinkmanship in recent times
Daily Trust
Move to declare my seat vacant will prove abortive’ – Akpabio
Akpabio made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja Monday.