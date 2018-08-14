Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th August

Tribune

Election rejection: PDP is like a militant organization ― Presidency

THE Presidency on Monday described the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as a party run like a militant organization.

Daily Times

Calm returns to Maiduguri Airport after soldiers’ mutiny 

The Nigerian Army said on Monday that calm has been restored at Maiduguri Airport after some troops went on protect for two hours on Sunday over redeployment to Marte an enclave of Boko Haram element that was liberated by Nigerian military some years ago.

Thisday

You Are Behaving Like Militants, Presidency Tells PDP

The presidency on Monday in Abuja criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for its rejection of the outcome of last weekend by-elections in Kogi and Katsina States, accusing the PDP of behaving like a militant organisation.

Guardian

Presidency urges National Assembly to concentrate on issues of national interest

The Presidency yesterday urged the National Assembly to dwell more on issues of national interest rather that engage in the subterfuge and drama being played out in the nation’s parliament.

Leadership

Gov Bello And Sharks-infested Waters Of Kogi Politics

Lately , Nigerians had to endure the sour , foul and unpleasant  experience of witnessing   strings  of poorly staged orchestra of  political brinkmanship   in recent times

Daily Trust

Move to declare my seat vacant will prove abortive’ – Akpabio

Akpabio made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abuja Monday.

 


