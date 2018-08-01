Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st August

Punch



A former Governor of Jigawa State and the presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Sule Lamido, on Tuesday, said Nigerians must flush out Buhari in 2019 for a better, secure and prosperous Nigeria. Lamido made the call at the Government House in Jalingo when he led his…

Vanguard



AFTER two years of legal battle, four policemen are to die by hanging for killing a commercial motorcycle operator in 2016 on Goodluck Jonathan Boulevard, Akwa Ibom State.

The Nation



Party spokesman Abdullahi to resign Okorocha: exit wont affect partySenate President Bukola Saraki and Kwara State Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed yesterday defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).They were widely expected to leave the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), going by their pronouncement and body language in recent months.Party spokesman Bolaji Abdullahi, an associate of the Senate President, was said to have agreed to quit the APC, following the partys advice.

ThisDay



*NNPC, partners to take FID on $10bn Bonga South West oilfield in 2019 Ejiofor Alike with agency reports in Lagos and Chineme Okafor in Abuja The Nigeria Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) Tuesday disclosed that its latest report on crude oil theft in Nigeria showed the country lost about N3.8 trillion within the last two years

The Sun

Buhari emerges ECOWAS chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has emerged the chairman of the Economic Community…

Daily Times



Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has alerted Benue people that large herds of cattle are being mobilized to storm the state with mercenaries with…

Daily Trust

Tambuwal: What we have now is prison-yard democracy

Sokoto State Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has urged Nigerians to reject what he describes as prison-yard democracy as represented by the recent alleged high-handedness by some security agencies against democratic institutions in the country.

Leadership

Yakubu Leads ECONEC Delegation To Senegal, Seeks Improved Electoral Process In West Africa



Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu on Tuesday led a delegation of the ECOWAS Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) on a visit to Senegals Independent Electoral Commission (Commission Electorale Nationale Autonome, CENA) led by its President Doudou Ndir. Yakubu who is also the President of the ECONEC used the opportunit

Tribune

THE operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have taken the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, into custody.