Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd August

The International Committee of the Red Cross said on Wednesday that it was currently seeking the whereabouts of 17,000 Nigerians who were missing as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency and herdsmen-farmers clashes in the country. The ICRC stated this in its Facts and Figures Report: January to June 2018, noting…

Aliyu Omeiza, the official driver to the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has denied social media report that he abandoned the minister on the road in Abuja and decamped to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo, has assured that no governor will defect from the party anymore.The governor gave the assurance at the end of a closed door meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and APC governors at the presidential villa on Wednesday night.Okorocha, who briefed State House correspondents on the outcome of the meeting, said they deliberated on the defections of two of their colleagues

FEC approves action plan for Nigeria’s return to Egmont Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja The federal government yesterday in Abuja approved the take-off of the reconstruction of Oworonshoki- Apapa express way in Lagos State at the cost of N72.9 billion. Making the disclosure at the end of wednesday’s weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in the…

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), yesterday, arraigned three officials of Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before a Federal High Court in Lagos State over alleged N177.3 million fraud.

The Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Authur Okowaon Wednesdayheaped praises on President Muhammadu.

The Court of Appeal on Wednesday restored the powers of the National Assembly to make laws in respect of the sequence of elections to be

Some stalwarts of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and 482 other members have defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gudun-Karya ward of Kuje Area Council, Abuja.

A governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Oyo State, Mr Akeem Agbaje, speaks with WALE AKINSELURE on his ambition, his agenda tagged ‘Sustaining the legacies of the incumbent Governor

Authorities of the Bayelsa State Police Command has issued a warning to parents and guardians in Yenagoa, the State capital to be wary of the activities of serial kidnappers of toddlers and kids. The warning by the Police authorities is coming at the wake of the Sunday abduction of three years old twin babies…