Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd August

Punch

Defection: Senators will determine Saraki’s fate ‘ APC


The All Progressives Congress has said senators will determine whether or not Saraki will retain his position as Senate President.

Vanguard

Benue leaders warn against looming anarchy, condemn alleged Police invasion of Assembly

Makurdi’Benue State tribal leaders on the platform of Mdzough U Tiv, MUT; Ochetoha K’ Idoma, OKI, and Omi Ny’ Igede, ONI, have condemned the political crisis rocking the state, urging the feuding parties to sheathe their swords to avert looming anarchy in the state.

The Nation

Soyinka: Obasanjo knelt down for Atiku in 2003

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo knelt down for then Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his desperate bid to secure the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2003 poll, according to Professor Wole Soyinka.

Thisday

Security Chiefs Meet with Buhari, Demand Military Equipment

Service chiefs led by the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd.), Thursday in the State House, Abuja met with President Muhammadu Buhari and demanded a new set of military equipment to combat insecurity

The Sun

Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun

Abeokuta Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of theThe post Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun

Daily Times

Nobody Should Be Crucified For Leaving A Party, Says Soyinka


Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says he does not believe anyone who decides to leave a party should be crucified for making such decision

.

Leadership

North-East Farmers Receive N12 Billion In Farm Inputs.

No fewer than 25,000 farmers in the North eastern States on Thursday benefited from cash and farm inputs worth N12 billion under the anchor borrowers scheme. Alhaji Sadiq Umar Daware, the National President of North East Commodity Association (NECAS), disclosed this in Gombe during the flag-off of inputs distribution to the farmers.

The Herald

PDP Summons Senators As Plot To Oust Saraki, Ekweremadu Thickens


Following alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy Ike Ekweremadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned all senators under the partys platform to Abuja.

Daily Trust

PDP loses national officer to APC


The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) has lost one of its National Executive Committee (NEC) member from Kwara State, Ahmed Yinka Aluko, to the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).


Tags

You may also like

We spent ₦49 billion on school feeding programme in 2 years – FG

10-Year-Old Girl Rescued After Being Married Off To Three Different Men (Video)

Pastor publicly disgraced after being caught stealing goat in Anambra State (Video)

“The worst of President Buhari in 8 years will be better than the best of PDP in 16 years, i support and pray for him” – Actor Kenneth Okonkwo

Woman with two wombs delivered of a baby in each womb (Photos)

Nigerian man says women are perverts who feel entitled to sex when they’re horny

Obasanjo knelt down for Atiku in 2003 in order to keep his job – Soyinka

What Falana has to say about the current wave of defections

PDP appoints Saraki as National leader

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *