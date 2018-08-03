Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd August

Punch



The All Progressives Congress has said senators will determine whether or not Saraki will retain his position as Senate President.

Vanguard

Makurdi’Benue State tribal leaders on the platform of Mdzough U Tiv, MUT; Ochetoha K’ Idoma, OKI, and Omi Ny’ Igede, ONI, have condemned the political crisis rocking the state, urging the feuding parties to sheathe their swords to avert looming anarchy in the state.

The Nation

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo knelt down for then Vice President Atiku Abubakar in his desperate bid to secure the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the 2003 poll, according to Professor Wole Soyinka.

Thisday

Service chiefs led by the Minister of Defence, Brig-Gen. Mansur Dan-Ali (rtd.), Thursday in the State House, Abuja met with President Muhammadu Buhari and demanded a new set of military equipment to combat insecurity

The Sun

Abeokuta Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the upper chamber of theThe post Expulsion: Kashamu dares PDP, organises rally in Ogun

Daily Times



Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka, says he does not believe anyone who decides to leave a party should be crucified for making such decision

Leadership

No fewer than 25,000 farmers in the North eastern States on Thursday benefited from cash and farm inputs worth N12 billion under the anchor borrowers scheme. Alhaji Sadiq Umar Daware, the National President of North East Commodity Association (NECAS), disclosed this in Gombe during the flag-off of inputs distribution to the farmers.

The Herald



Following alleged moves by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to oust Senate President Bukola Saraki and his Deputy Ike Ekweremadu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has summoned all senators under the partys platform to Abuja.

Daily Trust



The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) has lost one of its National Executive Committee (NEC) member from Kwara State, Ahmed Yinka Aluko, to the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC).