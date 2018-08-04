Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th August

Punch

The Peoples Democratic Party has accused the All Progressives Congress and the Federal Government of plotting to use ‘a fraudulent interim court order’ to declare vacant, the seat of the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, following his defection from the APC to the Peoples…

Vanguard



Detectives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, are closing in on top officials of the Joint Admission Matriculations Board, JAMB, allegedly fingered in the alleged diversion of more than N8 billion between 2010 and 2015.

ThisDay

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has called on the youths and supporters of the party to support President Muhammad Buhari ‘to Root out thieves and treasury looters, who believe it is their birthright to continue to loot.’

The Nation



Ekiti State Deputy Governor, Kolapo Olusola, has dragged new governor-elect, Kayode Fayemi, before the Election Petition Tribunal.Olusola, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the July 14 governorship election, urged the court to annul Fayemis victory, claiming the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), didnt defeat him at the polls.Olusola argued that he scored the highest number

The Sun

Indications emerged at the weekend that President Muhammadu Buhari’s allies have declared a ‘political…

Daily Times



The Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola (SAN), has disclosed that Nigerias current power generation has reached 7000 Mega Watts.

Daily Trust



A former governor of Kaduna State and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 election, Senator Ahmed Makarfi has urged the leadership of its party to thread with caution in the accommodation and integration of those that defected to the party in recent times to avoid implosion.

Leadership

The family of Late Sir Michael Kayode Bamisaye has dismissed the insinuations that his death had political undertone.

Tribune



