Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th August

Vanguard



He is an ally of Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the former governor of the state who recently dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC, and returned to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The Nation

Akpabio meets Buhari in UK ahead defection to APC

Speculations about Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabios political future has ended.The former Akwa Ibom State governor is set to defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).He completed his consultations with leaders of the ruling party at the weekend in London, the United Kingdom where he met with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on a 10-day vacation.Akpabio yesterday afternoon posted the photo of the meeting on his twitter handle with a line on why he met with the President.

ThisDay



Says 2019 general election could be jeopardised PDP, APC at war over Senate president By Akinwale Akintunde and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja The presidency has appealed to the President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, to reconvene the National Assembly in order to expeditious

…

The Sun

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) at the weekend said it has recovered more than 693 containers of power equipment abandoned at seaports due to tariff challenges.

Daily Times



The Oba of Lagos, Oba Rilwan Akiolu, has called on Nigerians particularly Lagosians to ensure the return of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Lagos State

.

Daily Trust

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is considering drafting a list of fall-back options for presidential aspirants seeking the ticket of the party ahead of the 2019 general elections.

Premium Times



The NYSC members were on a swimming expedition when a water surge swept them away, police said.

Tribune



Plateau State House of Assembly recently removed its Speaker, Peter Azi and Joshua Madaki was elected as the new leader. The new speaker, in this interview by ISAAC SHOBAYO, speaks on the circumstances that led

..

Nigerian Pilot



*Accuses them of embezzlement, money laundering, contract inflation *Says it has no link with their defection from APC to PDP

The recent defection of the Senate President, Dr, Bukola Saraki and the former governor of Kano State, Alhaji Rabiu Kwankwaso from the ruling All Progressives Congress,