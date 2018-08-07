Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th August

Vanguard

Following the drama ongoing at the two chambers of the National Assembly where men of the Department of State Security Services, DSS, Monday morning, denied some Senators and House of Assembly members access into their chambers, reports have claimed the DSS men have however granted access to some All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers.

A partnership of groups of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has insisted that defecting Governor Aminu Tambuwal should account for the bailout funds received from the federal government.

The clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sani Omolori, was Tuesday morning prevented from entering the National Assembly premises by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Former Akwa Ibom State governor Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned as Nigerian senate’s minority leader.

Tony John, Port Harcourt Former Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, has been appointed as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Gen.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that it was not aware of Senator Godwin Akpabios defection plan to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS) have occupied entrances to the National Assembly in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday said his former deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, resigned from his position for fear of being impeached.