Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th August

Vanguard

Breaking: ‘Order from above’ authorised DSS’ invasion of National Assembly

Following the drama ongoing at the two chambers of the National Assembly where men of the Department of State Security Services, DSS, Monday morning, denied some Senators and House of Assembly members access into their chambers, reports have claimed the DSS men have however granted access to some All Progressives Congress, APC, lawmakers.

The Nation

Tambuwal should account for bailout funds

A partnership of groups of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State has insisted that defecting Governor Aminu Tambuwal should account for the bailout funds received from the federal government.

Thisday

DSS Operatives Prevent National Assembly Clerk from Entering Assembly Premises

The clerk of the National Assembly, Mr. Sani Omolori, was Tuesday morning prevented from entering the National Assembly premises by operatives of the Department of State Services.

Guardian

Akpabio resigns as senate minority leader

Former Akwa Ibom State governor Senator Godswill Akpabio has resigned as Nigerian senate’s minority leader.

6 Div Nigerian Army gets new GOC

Tony John, Port Harcourt Former Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI), Jaji, Kaduna State, Maj.-Gen. Jamil Sarham, has been appointed as the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State Gen.

Dailytimes

PDP: Were not aware of Akpabios defection, faults his London trip

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday said that it was not aware of Senator Godwin Akpabios defection plan to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Tribune

UPDATE: Mask-wearing DSS operatives block National Assembly

Men of the Department of State Services (DSS) have occupied entrances to the National Assembly in the early hours of today (Tuesday).

Leadership

My Deputy Resigned For Fear Of Impeachment ‘ Ganduje

Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday said his former
Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje yesterday said his former deputy, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, resigned from his position for fear of being impeached.


