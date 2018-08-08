Trending

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th August

 

Vanguard

How Saraki sponsored Tuesday’s invasion of NASS – APC

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC said it has investigated the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by security operatives, and accused the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of sponsoring the plot to foment violence as part of his last-minute bid to halt his impeachment.

ThisDay

Saraki, Dogara, Others Condemn Siege to N’Assembly

Senate President, Dr. Saraki, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, condemned Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly premises by operatives of the DSS, saying it’s another attempt to subvert democracy in the country.

The Sun

Osun 2018: Fresh suit against Adeleke’s candidature over alleged forgery

Barely 24 hours to the judgment over his certificate, a fresh suit been has been filed against the candidature of Sen. Ademola Adeleke in the forthcoming September 22, 2018 election at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo.

Guardian

APC indicts Saraki over NASS DSS siege

Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress has indicted the Senate president Bukola Saraki over the Tuesday National Assembly siege.

Leadership

Dalung Flags Off Registration For First National Anti-corruption Marathon Race

Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung has  flagged off the registration for first ever National Anti-Corruption Marathon Race.

Daily Times

APC primary: I bear no grudge against my colleagues, Osun Speaker

The Speaker of Osun House of Assembly, Mr Najeem Salaam, says he has no grudge against his colleagues who expressed their democratic right differently during the All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in the state. Salaam was one of the 17 aspirants that participated in the party’s primary on July 19, scored 17, 958 votes.

Daily Trust

APC condemns siege on National Assembly

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned what it called the unfortunate invasion of the National Assembly by security forces.

The Nation

Akpabio resigns as minority leader

Senate Minority Leader Godswill Akpabio yesterday resigned his position. The Akwa Ibom Northwest senator communicated his resignation to Senate President Bukola Saraki in a letter dated August 4th, 2018.

 Nigerian Pilot

NASS siege: PDP salutes Osinbajo for sacking DSS boss

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus on Tuesday applauded the Acting President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo for having the courage to sack the Director General of the Department of State Service, DSS, Lawal Daura.

Tribune

NASS siege: PDP wants lawmakers to sanction Buhari

FOLLOWING the siege laid by security agents on the National Assembly earlier on Tuesday, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the legislature to immediately pull the full weight of all legislative instruments against President Muhammadu Buhari, “as that is the only way to save our nation from an imminent collapse.”


