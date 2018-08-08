Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th August

ABUJA – The All Progressives Congress APC said it has investigated the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s invasion of the National Assembly by security operatives, and accused the Senate President, Bukola Saraki of sponsoring the plot to foment violence as part of his last-minute bid to halt his impeachment.

Senate President, Dr. Saraki, and Speaker, House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, condemned Tuesday’s siege to the National Assembly premises by operatives of the DSS, saying it’s another attempt to subvert democracy in the country.

