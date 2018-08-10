News, Uncategorized

Nigerian school girls win gold in World technovation challenge in the US

Five female students from the Regina Pacies Secondary School Onitsha who represented Nigeria and Africa at the World Technovation Challenge which held in the Silicon Valley in San Francisco, US, won the Gold Medal in the contest.

The girls namely Promise Nnalue, Jessica Osita, Nwabuaku Ossai, Adaeze Onuigbo and Vivian Okoye, defeated representatives of other technological giants including the USA, Spain, Turkey, Uzbekistan and China to clinch the gold medal.

These young ladies in Junior Secondary School, developed a mobile application called ‘FD Detector’ to tackle the problems of fake pharmaceutical products in Nigeria.

Every year, girls are invited to identify a problem in their communities, and then challenge them to solve them by developing Andriod applications that would address those problems.

115 countries participated in the qualifiers but only 12 teams from all over the world were selected as finalists for the pitch in Silicon Valley.


