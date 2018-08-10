Nigerian Schoolgirls Win International Mobile App Competition In US (Photos)

A team of brilliant Nigerians have won gold at Technovation competition 2018 held in Silicon Valley, California.

The Nigerian #TeamSaveASoul comprised of five students of Regina Pacis College, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Iridescent, a nonprofit empowering underrepresented young people globally to become innovators and leaders, announced that two teams of girls – one from India and Nigeria – won top honors at its 2018 Technovation World Pitch Summit, the world’s largest tech entrepreneurship program for girls ages 10-18.

The two teams were named winners in the senior and junior divisions, respectively, during the “Global Innovation Celebration” held in the San Jose Theatre Aug. 9.

The celebration was the final event in the week-long World Pitch Summit Aug. 6-10. Finalists and visiting teams traveled from around the world for networking, field trips to tech companies, and career-building workshops.

Winning Teams:

Senior Division Team: Cantavits App name: Eedo Delhi, India

Senior division winners, Team Cantavits, hope to track and dispose of electronic waste in an eco-friendly manner through its app, Eedo. The app provides an end-to-end connection between e-waste producers and authorized recyclers.

Junior Division Team: Save-A-Soul App name: FD-Detector Onitsha, AN, Nigeria

Junior division winners, Team Save-A-Soul, hopes to help consumers identify and avoid the intake of fake drugs in Nigeria using its app, FD-Detector (Fake Drug Detector). According to Team Save-A-Soul, Nigeria has one of the largest markets for fake drugs. The girls plan to partner with the agency responsible for drug regulation in Nigeria, the National Agency for Food & Drug Administration and Control.

The Anambra girls who have now become Africa’s Golden Girls is made up of five brilliant girls which are ;

1 Promise Nnalue

2 Jessica Osita

3 Nwabuaku Ossai

4 Adaeze Onuigbo

5 Vivian Okoye

The Technovation Challenge tasks girls ages 10-18, working in teams of 1-5, with creating a mobile app addressing a problem in their own community. The 2018 World Pitch Summit is the final event following more than seven months of hard work, innovation, and problem solving by more than 19,000 girls in 115 countries supported by over 5,000 mentors.

Finalists were pitching for seed funding and scholarships. More than $50,000 USD was awarded across the teams