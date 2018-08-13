Nigerian Woman Receives Lost N250K Which Was Found By Hotel Worker In Saudi (Photo)

Hassana Aliyu, a Nigerian pilgrim, who is currently on pilgrimage in Madinah, Saudi Arabia, recovered her lost Basic Travelling Allowance (BTA) from her hotel camp.

The pilgrim, from Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State, was lodged at Al-Andalus Al-Masi Hotel in the heart of Madinah, reported losing her $700 (over N250,000), which was found by a hotel worker who promptly handed it over to the management.

Head of Civic Enlightenment of NAHCON, Umar Bala, while handing over the cash to Aliyu, cautioned pilgrims against careless handling of their money and valuables.

Aliyu lauded the hotel management, workers and NAHCON officials for their honesty in dealing with visitors.

A pilgrim from Nasarawa State, Nuhu Musa, similarly recovered his $600 from the same hotel.