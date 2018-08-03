Nigerians React As Buhari Leaves For London Amid Defection Saga

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari’s 10-day holiday trip to London has continued to generate reactions from Nigerians.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo will take over as acting President while Buhari is away.

However, Some Nigerians in reaction took to social media to criticise the President for travelling outside the country when the country is faced with security challenges and amid defections saga.

They queried why the President cannot spend his holiday somewhere in the country, calling on his aides to disclose if he is sick.

Here are some comments gathered by DAILY POST:

@Ibukumayomide8 “Just tell us he’s sick again and wants to proceed for his routine medical check in the UK with taxpayers money as usual. The amount that wouldn’t be revealed to the taxpayers, just despite all his empty promises. I remember him saying he’ll not seek medical attention abroad.Lies”

@Amen_i_r “Must he travel outside the country for holiday, why can’t he promote Nigeria tourism by going to places like Obudu Mountain Resort?

@SunnieOguns “No mind dem.. we all know say na London hin hospital and doctors dey.. Lair Mohamed will soon come and throw more lights on the matter.”

@OlusegunAndr1 “The long break is very necessary especially when defections are flying all over. Malam Shehu Garba…..when are you resigning your position to join the PDP?

@Talktonnamadi “It is not auspicious for the President to proceed on holidays when APC ‘s house is on fire. Is this a “tactical withdrawal”? It is expected that Buhari should stem the tide of the ongoing implosion in APC before embracing the pleasure of a vacation.”

@Okorocollins11 “Chaiii… Baba Buhari, there is a fire in your house and you’re running to London. Hmm.”

@Lordsancity “How many days is he entitled to and how many has he used this year? I would have preferred him staying somewhere in the country for his holidays just to promote local content. But if our leaders don’t show the way, who would? So who is Obudu, Yankari, etc meant for?

@1verich “Why not step down for Osinbanjo; it will change the dynamics. Perhaps save APC from a disgraceful defeat.”

@doughlas_mytch “Holiday? Not now.. Not at this critical stage of anarchy, insecurity and economic misfortunes in the nation..A Nelson Mandela wouldn’t, A Trump will never do this, A Putin wouldn’t, a Robert Mugabe wouldn’t, what is wrong with your government sir. Are you guys confused?

@DanielDisu1 “His stay at home and holidaying have been inconsequential to the qualitative lives and wellbeing of Nigerians. What is he really governing on top? Chaos and mass destructions of lives and properties.Good riddance to bad rubbish.”

@Egwuogodwin “He has destroyed APC and he is running away for condolence Osinbajo to fix the damages the way he does it with his magic but this time his absence will encourage more defection.”

@Ituaterry “Nigerians need a healthy president come 2019…very difficult for the presidency to admit that Buhari is going to see his UK doctor rather you guys tie to vacation… Nigerians are tired of deceit, intimidation, killings and hardship by this government.”

@Hayourtheyji “Why can’t this man promote Nigeria vacation and tourism sector? At least there are good and beautiful hotels and places to enjoy in Nigeria. Instead of flying and wasting millions of Naira on vacation in London.”

