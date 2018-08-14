Uncategorized, Viral

Nigerians react as Toke Makinwa sells skin whitening set for half a million naira

Nigerians react as Toke Makinwa sells skin whitening set for half a million nairaAfter much controversy surrounding Toke Makinwa’s beauty product including the nude shot of the divorcee, the entrepreneur has finally released the products and they are not for the average Nigerian.

The products which were released earlier today on the official website sells the total whitening set for $670 while each product ranges from $100 to $200…

A number of Toke’s fans have cried out at the ridiculous price asking if the products are only for the elites in the society.

READ  Shocking: Okada Man Found Beheaded Inside The Bush, His Heart And Kidney Also Removed

A calculation of the “glow” gives a whopping sum of N195,000 an amount termed outrageous by many of Toke’s fans.

Toke is also criticized for promoting skin whitening in 2018 when people are embracing their maturing skin.


Tags

You may also like

Alibaba supports white man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

“Fell in love with him 10 years ago, I still love him today and always will” – DJ Cuppy celebrates boyfriend’s birthday (Photos)

2019: ‘Nigerians will vote Buhari massively for different reasons’ – Femi Adesina

Acting president Osinbajo finally ‘Ends’ SARS; orders investigation into the alleged unlawful activities

”Na politicians dey rush us” – Bobrisky

“Intelligent people need to get out of Nigeria if they want to get ahead” – American man

AliBaba speaks on the bible, slams pastors who insist church goers must read from physical copies

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders the immediate “overhaul’ of SARS

Alibaba supports American man who said intelligent people should leave Nigeria

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *