Nigerians react to Saraki’s defection to PDP

Senate President Bukola Saraki has finally dumped the after the ruling All Progressives Congress for his former party, the People’s Democratic Party after ‘extensive consultations’. There have been speculations that Saraki will leave the ruling party this week, and news of his defection today may not have come as a surprise to many.

The Senate president noted that he could not longer stay in APC because of some internal element and hence his defection.

While I take full responsibility for this decision, I will like to emphasise that it is a decision that has been inescapably imposed on me by certain elements and forces within the APC who have ensured that the minimum conditions for peace, cooperation, inclusion and a general sense of belonging did not exist,” Saraki said.

“They have done everything to ensure that the basic rules of party administration, which should promote harmonious relations among the various elements within the party were blatantly disregarded.”

Many have taken to social media to express their thoughts on Saraki’s defection. A good number hailed the senate president for granted decision while some others say, Saraki’s movement is selfless.

Summary of Today's Transfer News! Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfatah Ahmed dumps APC for PDP. Senate President Bukola Saraki dumps APC Nigerias Ambassador to South Africa, Ahmed Ibeto, resigns, dumps APC for PDP The APC publicity Secetary Bolaji Abudllahi Dumps APC for PDP — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) July 31, 2018

The PDP just signed World best player, Ballon D'or winner, Champions League Winner, Nike ambassador, Cristiano Ronaldo(Senate President, Bukola Saraki) into their team. PDP also signed Marcelo (National Publicity Secretary And Spokesman of the APC, Bolaji Abdullahi) into PDP! — JAY J-StYlE! (@JStyleG_) July 31, 2018

Senate President Bukola Saraki dumps APC Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed dumps APC for PDP. APC publicity Secretary Bolaji Abudllahi also defects from APC to PDP From the look of things, before the year runs out, even President Buhari would have defected to PDP. — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (GCFR) (@Rouvafe) July 31, 2018

The defection of Senate President Bukola Saraki and his protege, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, from APC to PDP isn’t surprising to many people. It is something that is bound to happen. — Muhd Ibrahim Abba (@el_bonga) July 31, 2018